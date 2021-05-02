Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,120 Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $3,506,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 97.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

