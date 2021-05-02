Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $14.11 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.13 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

