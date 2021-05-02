Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE stock opened at $213.39 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $147.08 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.