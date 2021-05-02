Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $630.00 to $685.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRFHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

FRFHF opened at $456.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.53 and a 200-day moving average of $373.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $223.52 and a 12-month high of $465.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

