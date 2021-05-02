Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $67.01 Per Share

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $67.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $65.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$615.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$662.50.

Shares of FFH opened at C$561.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$552.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$475.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.05 billion and a PE ratio of 71.56. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$319.37 and a 52-week high of C$580.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

