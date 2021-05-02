Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Up 44.9% in April

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

ARSUF stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Fagron has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

