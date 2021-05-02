Faceter Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $721,498.00 and approximately $2,864.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

