Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $410.00 at Barclays

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Shares of FB stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.80. Facebook has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 84,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 94.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

