Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $410.00 at Barclays

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.87.
Shares of FB stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.80. Facebook has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 84,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 94.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
