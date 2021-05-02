Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Shares of FB stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.80. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

