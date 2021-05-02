Fabrinet (FN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.