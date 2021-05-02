eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Up 42.8% in April

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 437,500 shares of company stock worth $22,143,250. 40.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $45,346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $9,952,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 933,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. eXp World has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

