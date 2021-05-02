ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.42 Million (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $4,171.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004438 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.49 or 0.00709322 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014687 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

