Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$39.50 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.35.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$38.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$19.21 and a 12-month high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

