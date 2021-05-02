Evercore ISI Reaffirms In-Line Rating for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NYSE:NI opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

