Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $143.43. The company had a trading volume of 372,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 270.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.28. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

