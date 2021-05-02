Eukles Asset Management Sells 943 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

