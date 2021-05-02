Eukles Asset Management Purchases 524 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 2.0% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $181.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.73 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

