Eukles Asset Management Has $444,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,335,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,796,000 after buying an additional 104,839 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,742,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,630,000 after buying an additional 127,374 shares during the last quarter.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

