Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Tops $4.93 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for about $4.93 or 0.00008584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00285846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649.46 or 0.01131025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.05 or 0.00719317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.61 or 1.00013834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,965 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Push Notification Service should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

