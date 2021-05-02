Ether Kingdoms Token Trading Up 24.8% Over Last Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $52,936.58 and $107.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00070319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.42 or 0.00857174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00097305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.73 or 0.08611426 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

