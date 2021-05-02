Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Emera Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EMA. Scotiabank upgraded Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.67.

EMA stock opened at C$55.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.13. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$58.67. The company has a market cap of C$14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.48%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

