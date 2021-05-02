Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

