Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Roper Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Roper Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

NYSE:ROP opened at $446.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $413.58 and a 200 day moving average of $409.30. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $333.22 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

