Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Santander lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
NYSE EQNR opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $21.40.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $16,664,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 819,355 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 38,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 814,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
