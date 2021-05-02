Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Santander lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE EQNR opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $16,664,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 819,355 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 38,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 814,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

