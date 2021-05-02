Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

EQNR stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 454,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

