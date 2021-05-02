Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $720.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $687.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $709.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.89.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total value of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

