Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

