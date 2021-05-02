EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 543.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after acquiring an additional 211,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EPAM Systems by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after acquiring an additional 206,985 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,174,000 after acquiring an additional 180,734 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $457.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.32 and a 52 week high of $461.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

