Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Truist

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target cut by Truist from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.55.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.19. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

