EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,634,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $17,506,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 183,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

ENS stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.85. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

