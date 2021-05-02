Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Endava by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endava by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.54. 164,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,773. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37. Endava has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

