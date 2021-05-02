Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 191,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WIRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.
In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
