Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 191,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

