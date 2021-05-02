Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $61.87 million and approximately $657,352.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00064856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00280431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.59 or 0.01133777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.16 or 0.00773641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,726.60 or 0.99932092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

