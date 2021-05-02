Elitium (EUM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $270,822.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Elitium has a market capitalization of $155.85 million and approximately $270,822.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00009103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00073556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.13 or 0.00852566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.13 or 0.08706354 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

