Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the March 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

EKSO opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

