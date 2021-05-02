Eight Capital Boosts kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Price Target to C$4.50

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

kneat.com stock opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$206.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. kneat.com has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$3.45.

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 million.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

