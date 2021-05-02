EchoLink (EKO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $206,724.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00072208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.05 or 0.00873070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.84 or 0.08675048 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.