Eastern Bank Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,799 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

