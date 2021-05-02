Eastern Bank Has $16.50 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,706 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 46.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.86 and a 200 day moving average of $479.60. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $242.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

