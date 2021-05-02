Eastern Bank Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

