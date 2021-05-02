Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $138.14 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.53.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

