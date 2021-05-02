Dynamite Hits Market Capitalization of $303,914.19 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Dynamite has a total market cap of $303,914.19 and approximately $148,009.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

