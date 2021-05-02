Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 741,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after acquiring an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 623,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $15,462,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.76 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

