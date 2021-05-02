Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $964,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 480.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 189,987 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16,221.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 234,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

