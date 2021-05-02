Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

BABA opened at $230.95 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.92 and a 200-day moving average of $255.25. The stock has a market cap of $624.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.