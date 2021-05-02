Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 864 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in United States Steel by 157.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on X. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

