Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $106.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.