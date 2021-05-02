DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €39.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.01 ($47.07).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR DWS opened at €36.40 ($42.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €37.46 and a 200-day moving average of €34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.