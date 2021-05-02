Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 34.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

