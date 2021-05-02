Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.22 or 0.00279391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.95 or 0.01130025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.24 or 0.00731455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,548.97 or 0.99853601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

